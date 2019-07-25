FAYETTE — Clair Dorius, a Fayette man, who was reported missing was located July 17 at about 12:00 p.m., approximately nine miles northwest of Fayette.
Dorius was found in reasonably good health and was attempting to find his way out of the mountains after crashing his vehicle.
He was located through the combined efforts of Sanpete County Search and Rescue, Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, Gunnison Valley Fire Department, some family members and information gathered from many community members in the Fayette area.
The sheriff’s office thanked everyone who help with the search.