2019 Festival of Trees set to spark magic Dec. 4-7

SANDY — Festival of Trees is a magical way to kick off the 2019 Christmas season. It will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 South State Street, Sandy.
The Festival of Trees is open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online at www.festivaloftreesutah.org. Discount tickets available through Thanksgiving.
Opening Night and silent auction is Tuesday, Dec. 3. Tickets for this semi-formal evening are also available online. Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to attend the silent auction.
Free parking is available at the Expo Center and in the evenings across the street at Worker’s Comp on State Street. Patrons can also park for a fee at Jordan Commons.
The 49th Annual Festival of Trees will begin or continue a holiday tradition that guarantees to entertain, meet shopping needs, satisfy a sweet tooth, touch your heart and offer a way to give back to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.
This year’s child ambassador is 5-year-old Wren, who was born with congenital pulmonary airway malformation (CPAM) in her chest. Wren is just one of thousands of kids in the intermountain west who rely on Primary Children’s for ongoing care.
The Festival of Trees is thought to be the largest indoor display of decorated Christmas trees in the world. In addition to the trees, popular attractions include gingerbread creations, centerpieces, quilts, outdoor playhouses, and wreaths, as well as live entertainment, photos with Santa and other activities for children, gift shops, and treats such as hot scones and sweet rolls.
Festival of Trees began 49 years ago to raise funds for Primary Children’s Hospital. Over the years, Festival of Trees has raised nearly $40 million to help provide the best medical care to children, regardless of the ability to pay.
Each year, the hospital serves more than 100,000 patients from communities stretching across 400,000 square miles, from Nevada to Alaska. The Festival of Trees has become a tradition that inspires individuals, groups, businesses, and families to come together to support this important cause.
Some of the magic of the Festival of Trees comes from the passionate and dedicated service given by its volunteer executive board, comprised of 90 members from throughout the state of Utah. The executive board is led by Chairwoman Shauna Davis, Salt Lake City; and Co-Chairs, Brooke Thompson, Bountiful; Elaina Gillespie, Heber; and Shona Peterson, South Jordan.
Event proceeds benefit children served at Primary Children’s Hospital, and through Primary Children’s Hospital’s network of care. As the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in the intermountain west, Primary Children’s Hospital offers cutting-edge treatment in more than 60 sub-specialties, from cancer to cardiology and neurosurgery to orthopedics.
Primary Children’s is ranked among the nation’s Best Children’s Hospitals by U.S. News and World Report. In 2018 Primary Children’s expended more than $18 million in charity care to families, benefiting children throughout the intermountain area – Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana, and beyond.
Everyone is encouraged to join the effort by giving “A Gift of Love” to children at Primary Children’s Hospital and put the 2019 Festival of Trees at the top of the holiday list!
For more information, visit www.festivaloftreesutah.org.
About Primary Children’s
Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is a 289-bed, full-service children’s hospital in Salt Lake City. The hospital serves one of the largest geographic areas of any children’s hospital in the nation, providing care for families in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana, and Alaska.
Primary Children’s is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit healthcare system, and serves as the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine, combining research, training and excellent care to provide the best health care for children.