FFS president to address Masters of Deception March 11

MANTI— Freedom First Society President G. Vance Smith will be speaking on the Masters of Deception (Council of Foreign Relations) Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., in the Eva Beal Auditorium, Manti City Building, 50 South Main Street. All are welcome, admission is free.
For more than three decades, G. Vance Smith has been an author, lecturer and leader in defense of constitutional principles. He presently serves as president of Freedom First Society and is CEO of Robert Welch University.
He will speak on the well-documented deceptions perpetrated on the American people and what they can do with God’s help to halt the slide into tyranny.
Smith says that many Americans are frustrated because they have no clear understanding of how America got into trouble, and no realistic idea of what to do about it. It is his belief that for America to truly become great again, the people must take on the responsibility of becoming educated citizens.
For decades most Americans have been too complacent in the illusion that their heritage of freedom and opportunity are secure. But reality is now staring us in the face as our Constitution is threatened by the powerful effort of “Con-Con” supporters.
He says our solvency is overwhelmed by an ever-spiraling debt load. The voice of the people is being ignored by the proliferation of state and federal representation, some of whose only interest appears to be in furthering their political careers.
Smith recommends the people follow the advice of one of the founding fathers, Patrick Henry, who on March 23, 1775, said, “For my part, whatever anguish of spirit it might cost, I am willing to know the whole truth; to know the worst, and to provide for it.”
