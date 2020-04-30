Fifty percent of households have responded to the 2020 Census

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With just 42 days in, America has responded to the Census, hailing in 76,300,000 (51.6 percent) household questionnaires.
The country reached the 50 percent milestone in the 2020 Census on April 18, with 44.4 percent of the questionnaire responses taking place online, and the other 5.6 percent by phone or mail.
Everyone in the nation sees Utah’s mountains. Until Tuesday, April 21, 680,000 households have responded, putting the elevated state in the seventh position nationwide, a tie with Virginia at 56.7 percent.
The top three counties responding to the census are in Northern Utah. Leading the way are Davis, 67.9 percent; Morgan, 67.5 percent; and Cache 63.7 percent. Sanpete County had better get busy, only 26.4 percent have responded to the survey. Cities with the highest self-response rates are Fruit Heights, 76.6 percent; Hyde Park, 76.5 percent; River Heights, 76.2 percent; and Kaysville, 76.2 percent.
Curious about how many people in the nation and all communities are responding to the 2020 Census? Each day the U.S. Census road mapper will update to show where the nation is in its self-response rates. To view these updates, visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
Residents still have time to respond to the Census whether online, phone or by mail. The new deadline to respond online or phone is October 31st. It has never been easier to respond on your own—all without having to meet a census taker.
To complete the Census, residents can simply go to 2020census.gov to respond online. They can call 844-330-2020 via phone.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:
•Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
•Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities.
•Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.