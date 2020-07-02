Color Country Interagency Fire Managers have expanded fire restrictions as of June 26 on the Arizona Strip and all unincorporated county, state and federally administered public lands in Washington, Kane, Iron, Beaver (excluding Fishlake National Forest) and Garfield counties.
Firefighters are experiencing increased numbers of larger, human-caused wildfires across the region, and weather forecast models continue to predict drier conditions, increasing fire danger for July, according to Fire Management Officer Mike Melton.
“We are responding to more target shooting- and vehicle-related fires this year because there is more cheatgrass coupled with dry conditions at lower elevations,” Melton said.
With increased public recreation occurring and the potential for human-caused fires, the following acts are prohibited until fire danger decreases and fire restrictions are rescinded:
• No campfires or open fires outside of agency improved and maintained campgrounds and home sites in southwest Utah. Running water is required on unincorporated private land. Devices fueled by liquid petroleum are allowed.
• No open fires whatsoever are allowed on the Arizona Strip.
• No parking vehicles on dry vegetation on the Arizona Strip.
• No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits (city specific restrictions may apply).
• No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition.
• No cutting, grinding, or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. This includes acetylene torches.
• No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor (if required).
• No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle or building. Please note that fire restrictions across different agencies will likely be slightly different and these restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities. Please check the specific fire restrictions with the respective land management agency before visiting.
Agency specific restrictions and reference maps are posted on Utahfireinfo.gov and wildlandfire.az.gov.
Fire conditions are becoming increasingly dry and fire danger is increasing daily. Please ensure your campfire is completely out before you leave and all ignition sources are a safe distance away from vegetation to mitigate unwanted wildfires.
For more information on preventing unwanted, human-caused wildfires, visit utahfireinfo.gov and wildlandfire.az.gov or on Twitter @UtahWildfire.