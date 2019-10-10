Firearm found on Snow College Campus, suspect in custody

EPHRAIM — At 3:13 p.m., Oct. 7, the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call of a person waving a handgun inside the Greenwood Student Center on the Snow College Ephraim Campus.
Officers responded from Snow College Police Department and surrounding agencies within Sanpete County. The building was placed on lockdown and officers cleared the entire building. The suspect was not found in the building.
During the incident the suspect was identified as Denis Kharitonov.
Kharitonoy was located in his apartment and taken into custody without incident at 4:13 p.m. A CO2 powered BB gun was found in his apartment. He was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for bringing a gun to the Ephraim campus.
The lockdown was then lifted.