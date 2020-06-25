MT. PLEASANT—The Mt. Pleasant City Hub City Days fireworks show will be launched at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) on Saturday, July 4. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all other city-sponsored Hub City Days events have been canceled.
The fireworks will be launched from an area just east of the Mt. Pleasant City Park near the city cemetery. Residents are invited to come out and enjoy the fireworks that evening.
Those attending are asked to note that any drones flying in the vicinity of the fireworks will result in the fireworks shutting down immediately.