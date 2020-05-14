First phase of Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area Trail nears completion

MT. PLEASANT — In an ambitious new project, residents of North Sanpete County will benefit from a planned new trail system that connects Mt. Pleasant with Spring City.
The first phase of the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area (MPNHA) Trail is just a few weeks away from its grand opening. The trail is co-sponsored by The Mormon Heritage Area. The section in Mt. Pleasant is only the beginning of the proposed longer trail which will continue for four more miles, heading south to Spring City.
Phase one of the trail, which is in Mt. Pleasant, is temporarily known as the MPNHA trail. Monte Bona, director of MPNHA, has indicated that the trail will get its official name soon.
A contest will be held by the city of Mt. Pleasant which will encourage residents to submit ideas for the official trail name.
The MPNHA trail is just under three quarters of a mile in a scenic, peaceful setting on the east side of Highway 89. It will be for non-motorized uses such as walking, jogging, biking and in line skating.
The trail travels around the baseball field, weaves around the back side of the Track 89 North Railway Car Motel, around the horse arena, past Mt. Pleasant City Park and turns west by Carter’s RV Park before heading north towards The Depot café and back to the beginning. The ten-foot-wide trail has already been paved, and final details like the middle line stripe and signage will be completed within the next few weeks.
Mt. Pleasant City has applied for a grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to fund 10 exercise stations that would be installed along the first phase of the trail, increasing the trail’s appeal while getting all citizens outdoors to exercise more and improve their overall health.
A grand opening of the MPNHA is planned for the end of May.
The traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony may well be modified in some way to help Mt. Pleasant comply with the Governor’s recommendations for social distancing. In any case it helps residents of Mt. Pleasant and neighboring communities in Sanpete County celebrate another jewel in the crown of Mt. Pleasant’s beautiful city amenities.