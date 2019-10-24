First valley snow cools, chills Sanpete

MT. PLEASANT—The first valley snowfall of the winter season 2019-20 chilled Sanpete County residents upon waking Sunday morning, Oct. 20. Perhaps earlier than usual, the moisture is certainly needed.
As the fall leaves are dropping and preparations for winter are in progress, a look ahead has been done by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the U.S. Department of Commerce.
According to the NOAA press release, warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S. this winter according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Although below-average temperatures are not favored, cold weather is anticipated and some areas could still experience a colder-than-average winter. Wetter-than-average weather is most likely across the Northern Tier of the U.S. during winter, which extends from December through February.
NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above-, near- or below-average, and how drought conditions are favored to change.
The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance. Even during a warmer-than-average winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are expected.
Seasonal outlooks help communities prepare for what is likely to come in the months ahead and minimize weather’s impacts on lives and livelihoods. Empowering people with actionable forecasts and winter weather tips is key to NOAA’s effort to build a more Weather-Ready Nation.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available Nov. 21.
For more details, including graphs and video, visit https://www.noaa.gov/media-release/winter-outlook-warmer-than-average-for-many-wetter-in-north.