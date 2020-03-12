Five Hawk wrestlers to compete in national tourney

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete High School (NSHS) has a proud history in the sport of wrestling with many state championships and high placing state teams. NSHS is proud to announce that five Hawk wrestlers have been selected to compete at the NHSCA National Tournament March 27-29, in Virginia Beach, VA.
The five wrestlers, Jaden Kaibetony, Laramie Roberts, Adrian Lemus, Luis Rodriguez and Kasey Curtis are excited to be able to make this trip and compete at the high level of wrestling along with their coaches.
The boys have to pay their own way and have fundraisers currently going on to help. Anyone would like to help fund the boys trip expenses may contact any of the boys or Wrestling Coach Bryan Strain, at the high school.
It is the goal of the Hawk wrestling team to re-establish a tradition of high performing and championship status wrestling teams. These chosen five will be competing against the best of the best in the country and have a shot at a national placing. This is a great opportunity for personal achievement and scholarships.