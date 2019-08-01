THISTLE — What started as a typical summer thunder storm quickly became a cloud-burst that released torrents of running water, swelling normally dry gullies into rivers of mud and rock Friday, July 26, after 5 p.m., south of the Highway 89 junction with U.S. 6 in Thistle. Water levels rose, ran over Highway 89 and forced its closure for the entire weekend.
An eye-witness, Elaine Angerhofer, Mt. Pleasant, related that she had never seen it rain so hard. They were in a truck with their windshield wipers running at full speed and visibility was difficult. She said the rain was pouring down in buckets. The water running across the road was almost as high as the tops of the guard rails in the area.
Due to the long required drive to take an alternate route around the high water on the road, some vehicles with high clearance, such as pickups, were driving through the over-run. One of the pickups pulling a trailer was struck by a huge bolder that was washed onto the road.
The boulder stuck between the pickup and the trailer it was pulling and the only way to remove the boulder was by unhitching the trailer and physically pushing the boulder out of the way. It was not a pretty sight and not a good weekend to be traveling in that area. Three mudslides buried the road with up to two feet of mud and rocks.
Some homes nearby were threatened and received property damage. Several drivers found that their vehicles were trapped between the mudslides and could not get out until the road had been cleared.
Rising water totally covered sections of the road with several feet of water and debris. The road was closed the rest of the evening Friday, all day Saturday and Sunday. Road crews came in and used heavy equipment to determine the extent of damage, clear the debris and make the necessary repairs. The road was reopened early Monday morning, July 29.