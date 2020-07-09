(NAPSI)—If you’re looking for a healthy start to your day, give California Sweetpotato Blueberry Yogurt Muffins a try. Chock full of nutrient-dense ingredients such as blueberries, yogurt and whole wheat, these powerhouse muffins have a secret ingredient: shredded California sweetpotatoes.
A designated superfood, California sweetpotatoes are loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber. Plus, they keep the muffins moist and tender and add just the right amount of sweetness.
Bake a dozen (or more) and store in individual bags in the freezer for a healthy portable breakfast the entire household will enjoy.
California Sweetpotato
Blueberry Yogurt Muffins
Makes 24 regular
or 10 jumbo muffins
4 large eggs
1 1/2 c plain yogurt
1/2 c butter, melted
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 c all-purpose flour
1 1/2 c whole wheat flour
2 c shredded sweetpotatoes
1 c sugar
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
2 c blueberries
Preheat oven to 375° F. Coat muffin tins with nonstick spray.
In large bowl, whisk eggs, yogurt, butter and vanilla. In medium bowl, combine flours, sweetpotatoes, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix flour mixture into egg mixture. Gently stir in blueberries.
Divide batter between 24 regular or 10 jumbo muffin cups. Bake until golden brown and set, about 25 minutes for regular muffins or 30 for jumbo.
