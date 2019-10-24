OGDEN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service awarded the Black Canyon timber sale, which is located on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. This timber sale will help reduce hazardous fuels on the forest.
The timber sale was awarded to Timberline, a local company located between Moroni and Wales, and authorizes the removal of approximately 140,000 cubic feet of dead and down timber. The Black Canyon sale is located within the Canyons project area in Sanpete and Emery counties. All proceeds from this sale will go to the local area to be used for reforestation.
“In addition to providing local business with a key timber resource, the Black Canyon timber sale is an important project to improved forest conditions,” said Intermountain Regional Forester, Nora Rasure.
The Canyons project will restore the forest to a healthier condition within the project area, which includes watersheds that are important to local communities. The project is specifically designed to improve watershed health, restore healthier species composition and structure to the forest, reduce risks of uncharacteristic wildfire effects and mitigate threats to communities.
“It is a great feeling to know that through the Black Canyon timber sales, the Manti-La Sal National Forest is supporting the local economy and industry while helping protecting our communities from unwanted wildfires,” said Ryan Nehl, Manti La-Sal forest supervisor. “This project really embodies the Shared Stewardship mission, and we are proud of that.”
On May 22, 2019, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Governor Gary Herbert signed a Shared Stewardship agreement for Utah. Shared stewardship is a strategy that provides the State and Forest Service an opportunity to work together to respond to the growing challenges faced by managers and owners of forests such as catastrophic wildfires, drought and insect and disease. This summer, the State of Utah and the Forest Service identified the Canyons project as a priority project under this agreement.
“It’s encouraging to see the State of Utah and Forest Service working together to restore forest health in critical watersheds statewide,” said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. “Through Shared Stewardship we are able to identify and quickly pursue shovel-ready projects that can have immediate benefits. We look forward to many more important projects like the Black Canyons timber sale.”