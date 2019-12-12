Forest Service highlights Youth Conservation Corps

OGDEN—U.S. Forest Service recently highlighted the Youth Conservation Corps and encourages youth, ages 15 to 18, to plan now to get outside, get connected and get involved next spring.
The U.S. Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) is a summer youth employment program that engages young people in meaningful work experiences on national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, and fish hatcheries.
The youth are engaged in fun, exciting work projects designed to develop an ethic of environmental stewardship and civic responsibility such as: building and repairing trails, preserving and repairing historic buildings, removing invasive species, helping with wildlife and land research and leading environmental education.
YCC supports the 21st Century Conservation Service Corps, or 21CSC, mission to put thousands of America’s young people to work protecting, restoring and enhancing America’s great outdoors.
The YCC program also affords members the opportunity to work and learn alongside federal employees in a wide range of natural and environmental projects.
How does YCC work?
Federal agencies, such as the Forest Service, post available YCC jobs starting in January 2020.
Interested youth download an application online and submit it to the Forest Service unit or units according to the instructions in the job posting. Application deadlines generally range from March 1- April 15.
All applications are reviewed and if selected, applicants will be contacted by a Forest Service or partner staff person.
The work projects range from two-to-10 weeks in duration. Generally, YCC crew members work a 40-hour weekly schedule and are paid the minimum wage, or the state minimum wage if higher, for the time worked.
Most of the jobs are with locally based units and YCC crew members are expected to provide their own transportation and food daily to the YCC site.
However, select Forest Service units offer residential programs; some of which may require YCC crew members to contribute to their housing and food costs.
YCC Residential programs allow interested youth from communities not within commuting distance to participate. These programs may include organized service learning and other extra-curricular activities.
Other opportunities
YCC is actually only one-of-six programs that youth may want to consider. The Forest Service has many opportunities for young people to work while learning about natural and cultural resources careers.
Youth should consider learning more about Pathways, 21st Century Conservation Service Corps, Resource Assistants Program, Job Corps and the Presidential Management Fellows.
For more information, visit www.fs.fed.us/working-with-us/opportunities-for-young-people.
In addition, Kelly Martin from the Payette National Forest created a winning video “Not just a job...a lifestyle” which features Youth Conservation Corps crew members from Council, Idaho describing what they learned and accomplished during summer 2019. To watch the video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ta91EtDmmR0&t=102s.