EPHRAIM--The Manti-La Sal Forest National Forest is issuing free use wood permits from now until Tuesday, June 30.
All free use wood permits issued in June will be for up to four cords of wood, per household. The Forest is not limited in the amount of permits it can issue so permits will not run out.
To request a free use permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, call the district where you are planning to cut wood. Please leave a call back number and the office will call back to get the required information needed for the permits.
For the Ferron Price Ranger District, call (435) 636-3580 or Sanpete Ranger District, call (435) 636-3300.
To maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, all permits will be mailed. Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest one week for the permit to arrive.
All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years when purchasing a fuelwood permit. As part of the permit, there will be maps of where not to harvest fuelwood and a diagram of an approximate cord.
The person the permit is issued to must be present with the permit when cutting wood. It is required that the permit holder fill out the amount of cords collected until the four-cord permit is filled.
All free use permits issued during June will expire June 30, 2020. Any changes will be posted on the Forest Service website and Facebook page.