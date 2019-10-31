Forest Service plans tree permit sales at Ephraim

EPHRAIM– Sanpete District of the Manti-La Sal National Forest will begin selling Christmas tree permits Nov. 18 until sold out or until Dec. 23. Permits will be sold with a limit of three permits per person.
For details, visit the Ephraim Forest Service Office, 540 North Main Street, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed from 12 to 12:30 p.m., or call (435) 283-4251.
For customer convenience, permits will also be sold at Choice Hardware & Home Center, 1005 N. Main, Nephi.
Permits will not be available by mail or phone order. Those purchasing permits at the office will need to provide a check or cash in the exact amount. Cash is preferred to allow for faster processing. There are no refunds.
Permits purchased on the Sanpete District must be used on the Sanpete District except at places closed to tree cutting. Permits purchased on other districts of the forest may not be used on the Sanpete District.
Fourth graders who have an “Every Kid Outdoors” pass, may bring the pass to the office to receive a free Christmas Tree Permit. Free permits will be issued until the supply is exhausted. A parent or guardian at least 18 years old should accompany the fourth grader.
Also, the tag CANNOT be issued without the presence of the fourth grader who has been issued the EKO pass. The EKO pass can be obtained at https://everykidoutdoors.gov.
The paper pass can be exchanged for a plastic pass at the office, which allows fourth graders free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year.
The Sanpete District is west of Skyline Drive. The person selling tags will issue each purchaser a map and cutting instructions. Customers traveling long distances for permits should call in advance to determine if permits are still available.
Vehicle access, except for snow machines, must be confined to established roads on the Forest. Roads may be muddy, snow packed and slick. Be prepared for winter driving conditions.
For updates on availability, see http://www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal/ and subscribe to RSS feed.