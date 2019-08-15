MT. PLEASANT — Former Mt. Pleasant Mayor David Blackham through his attorney, on Aug. 8, filed a civil complaint in Sixth District Court against the city of Mt. Pleasant, and against each city council member, individually, in order to obtain redress for their alleged wrongful actions.
A Notice of Claim was received by The Pyramid Aug. 9, which states the following:
That David Blackham is pursuing claims against the city of Mt. Pleasant, and against Dan Anderson, Justin Atkinson, Kevin Stallings, Heidi Kelso, and Keith Collier in their individual capacities based on causes of action for defamation, invasion of privacy/false light, invasion of privacy/publicization of private information, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
According to the claim, on Sept. 8, 2018, Dan Anderson, Justin Atkinson, Kevin Stallings, Heidi Kelso, and Keith Collier, published an open letter addressed to the citizens of Mt. Pleasant in the local newspaper.
In the letter, the above-named individuals made false and defamatory statements about former Mayor David Blackham and publicized private information regarding false, misleading and unsubstantiated accusations of improper conduct leveled against David Blackham during his term as mayor of Mt. Pleasant, which presented Blackham to the public in a false and defamatory light.
On Sept. 11, 2018, the city council had the letter read in the City Council public meeting before the citizens of Mt. Pleasant who were in attendance.
The above-named individuals are all currently elected officers of the city of Mt. Pleasant, were all members of the Mt. Pleasant City Council at the time of the letter’s publication, and they all signed the letter. Their statements about Blackham in the letter were an intentional act of defamation, according to the Notice of Claim.
The Notice of Claim states the above-named individuals willfully and intentionally sought to harm Blackham since they published their statements in the letter for the sole purpose of impugning the integrity and credibility of Blackham in the hope that the public would disregard Blackham’s criticism of the city’s administration.
The letter was, thus, a personal endeavor meant to ensure job security for each individual councilmember and to deflect negative attention they were receiving about their administration of the city.
According to the Notice of Claims, the council’s conduct was further outrageous and intolerable, because:
• They knew that being falsely accused of sexual harassment is highly offensive to the ordinary person and would be especially offensive to Mayor Blackham.
• They knew of the sexual harassment allegations for over a year-and-a-half but waited to publicize them until a week after the Blackhams began an LDS Mission.
• They were strategically vague with their statements in the letter in order to create the impression that the accused conduct was much more egregious than it actually was.
• Their motive in publishing the accusations were purely malicious, retaliatory, vindictive, self-serving, and unjustified.
• They violated the law and their duties as public servants by disclosing information that was protected under the Utah Open and Public Meetings Act, and the Government Records Access Management Act, for the sole purpose of damaging Mayor Blackham’s reputation and credibility.
• They had agreed with Mayor Blackham not to publicize the accusations.
• They publicized the unsubstantiated allegations without conducting any investigation into their truthfulness.
• They knew that Mayor Blackham cared deeply about preserving his reputation as a public servant, and thus knew that publicizing the allegations would cause substantially more harm to Mayor Blackham, than to the average person.
• They abused their positions as public servants by using their access to protected information in pursuit of a personal agenda to harm Blackham.
• They abused the public trust by inappropriately using the weight of their office to exaggerate the credibility and gravity of the accusations.
Unfortunately, by publishing false and defamatory statements in the Sept. 8, 2018 letter, and wrongfully publicizing private information about Blackham which caused him to be viewed in a false light, the above-named individuals have caused Blackham and his wife to suffer extreme emotional distress and other serious harms.
They knew that their actions would result in so harming the Blackhams and could not have reasonably believed otherwise.
It has also come to Blackham’s attention, that the city of Mt. Pleasant has distributed recordings of the closed session city council meetings held on April 26, 2017 and May 30, 2017.
Given that these were closed-session meetings under Utah Code §§ 52-4-205 and 52-4-206, the recordings of those meetings are protected, confidential and not available for public distribution.
What is more, after learning that certain citizens had been given those recordings, Mayor Blackham submitted a GRAMA request to the city of Mt. Pleasant seeking every GRAMA application that the city had received requesting the recordings of those two meetings, and of the city’s actions to reclassify the recordings to allow public disclosure.
In response, the city revealed that it had received no GRAMA applications for the meeting recordings, outside of the request Blackham himself had sent, and that there was no record of the city ever having officially reclassified the recordings from either meeting.
According to the Notice of Claim, this is clear evidence that the city is intentionally distributing protected recordings of Blackham’s private affairs, without justification, and without any stated cause.
Given that the topics of both meetings centered entirely on grievous accusations against Blackham of sexual harassment and other alleged improper conduct, the city’s intentional distribution of those recordings represents a substantial intrusion upon Blackham’s solitude that would be highly offensive to any other reasonable person.
The city, its employees and officials were entrusted with those confidential records and affirmatively disclosed them to members of the public, knowing that doing so would probably harm Blackham.
The city, its employees and officials have a legal duty to maintain the confidentiality of recording of closed session meetings. That recordings of those meeting were nonetheless distributed to certain members of the public, without following procedures under GRAMA for disclosing such records demonstrates that the city has been negligent in supervising its employees. That negligence has directly harmed Blackham.
Finally, during the closed session city council meeting on May 30, 2017, the city, through its city council, entered into an agreement with Blackham. Through that agreement, Blackham agreed to resign as mayor and to forbear from running for reelection, and in exchange, the city agreed to keep the existence of the Utah Labor Commission Complaint and the sexual harassment accusations made by Natalie Burnside confidential and to represent to the public that David Blackham resigned his office for health reasons only.
Blackham fully performed his obligations under the agreement when he resigned on May 31, 2017 and opted not to run for mayor again in the next election cycle. Although the city initially began to perform its obligations under the agreement, it later breached the agreement.
First, on or about November 2017, multiple city officials disclosed to the local news media, the existence of the Utah Labor Commission Complaint, and the nature of the accusation in the complaint.
Then, the city breached the agreement again in September 2018, when it further publicized the existence of the Labor Commission Complaint and additional details of the Natalie Burnside accusations through an open letter published in the local newspaper and read during an open and public city council meeting.
Further, the city breached its duty of good faith and fair dealing, because it accepted the benefit of Blackham’s resignation (avoiding a Labor Commission investigation) then intentionally, willfully, and maliciously acted to deprive Blackham of the benefit he was to receive (confidentiality of the accusations).
Moreover, even if the events of the May 30, 2017 meeting were insufficient to create a binding contract between Blackham and the city, the city should be stopped from disclaiming its obligation to fulfill its promise not to publicize the existence of the Labor Commission complaint, and the sexual harassment accusations.
The Notice of Claim further states that Blackham reasonably and prudently relied, to his detriment, on the city’s promise to keep those two items confidential, because his resignation and forbearance from running for re-elections irreparably diminished his ability to effectively clear his name.
Nevertheless, the city and Blackham did reach an agreement on May 30, 2017, and the city breached that agreement. The city’s breach of the agreement has damaged Blackham, and he is entitled to compensation for those damages.
The above actions of the city of Mt. Pleasant, its employees and elected officials have resulted in substantial harm and other damages to Blackham. He is entitled to seek redress for those injuries and the damages he has incurred.