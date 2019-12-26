Fossum fundraiser, a big benefit to family

FAIRVIEW—A large number of people from the Fairview community and neighboring towns, united and raised nearly $15,000 on Dec. 16 to help cover the medical expenses of a well-respected couple, Eric and Claudia Fossum, Fairview.
What a rare event to see so many people come together to support a good cause. These people, of all ages and backgrounds, who had some connection, maybe briefly, through the Fossums’ work at the Fairview Museum, the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP), church service or being just plain friendly to all.
After recently retiring from Utah Valley University, where he taught Latin and the Humanities, quiet Eric Fossum just took over the lawn care of the Fairview Museum of History and Art after the devoted previous volunteer passed away.
His wife, Claudia, had a wonderful habit of showing up at different doors to hand out hot homemade bread. The Fossums have several children scattered all over, except for one daughter, Cathrina (Kat) Wray, who lives in Fairview.
It was a rare week when the Fossum’s grandkids weren’t out swinging on the tree swing or helping grandma with her yard work. But then the Fossums sustained dreadful injuries after a head on collision that was not their fault south of Mt. Pleasant.
Since the accident, Claudia Fossum has been in a specialty hospital care facility and will be for a long time. Her husband, Eric, who was less injured, managed to attend the fundraising program and was able to say a few touching words of gratitude.
The benefit program brought many people together helping and sacrificing for the Fossums and was really a massive benefit. Fairview City waved the usual rental fee for use of the Petersen Dance Hall and volunteers set up and took down the 100s of chairs that were used.
The Fairview Museum Board initiated the project and the head of the Rotating Artists Gallery arranged for 20-30 Sanpete artists to donate paintings and photography to be auctioned by silent bid—and every single one was purchased!
Technology also played a huge part at the benefit, besides all the sound and light equipment, CentraCom set up a streaming Internet feed of the entire program directly to Claudia Fossums’ hospital room so she could enjoy it all. In addition, a microphone and video camera enabled anyone in the audience to say a few words of encouragement directly to her.
The packed dance hall cheered the performances, enjoyed free refreshments provided by Terrel’s Market and the Fairview First, Third, and Fourth Wards. Those in attendance also admired the artwork on display, donated freely and willingly for the Fossums that one friendly evening.
The best conclusion to this event was expressed in a text by family spokesperson, daughter Kat Wray, after being notified of the amount the benefit raised, she texted back, “Oh my goodness…Oh my goodness!!.........I love this town!”
The Fossum family wants everyone to know their help and sacrifices are truly appreciated.