Four seek Sterling council seats

STERLING—All registered voters will soon receive the ballots for General Minicipal Elections beginning Oct. 15. All votes must be cast by 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. In Sterling, there are two four-year council seats to be filled. Three candidates are available for voters to choose from: Incumbent Kendall A. Voorhees, Justin Alder and write-in Kim Killpack.
In addition, one two-year council seat is open and incumbent Yvonne V. Larsen has filed for the seat.
Justin Alder
Justin Alder is seeking to fill one of the four-year council seats. He was born in Nephi and grew up in Manti. While attending Manti High School he served as FFA president and Sterling Scholar for trade and technology. After high school he served in the Toronto, Canada Chinese Speaking Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Alder attended Snow College and earned an associate of arts degree and also attended Brigham Young University (BYU) where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a second major in Chinese. He completed the BYU Chinese Flagship Program which included intensive study and work in Nanjing and Baotou China.
Alder has served in many leadership positions including church service, Boy Scout leadership and work-related leadership rolls. He works for Freedom Innovation as a senior mechanical engineer.
Alder says that outdoor activities are on the top of his list. He enjoys hunting, fishing, riding a motorcycle and enjoying the area’s mountains. He also enjoys fixing things from cars to four wheelers and enjoys a good challenge.
He says he is a good fit for Sterling because he was raised as a Sanpete native and has had an opportunity to see other parts of the world. Alder feels he has a real appreciation for the blessing it is to live in a small town and have a great community. Alder pledges to strive to maintain the uniqueness Sterling has.
Yvonne Larsen
Yvonne Larsen is seeking re-election to the two-year city council seat. She was raised in Manti where she attended local schools graduating from Manti High School and Snow College where she was active in student government, music groups and various committees.
Larsen has been a resident of Sterling for 50 years where she and her husband Terry raised their family. The couple owned and operated “Terry’s” (Larsen Oil Co.) for nearly 20 years. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.
She worked for Zions Bank for 36 years and retired as a customer service manager. Larsen realizes the importance of policies and procedures in maintaining a strong financial system in government.
Larsen says her experience in compliance issues, money handling, and communication have been beneficial in performing the duties involved in the office of a council member.
She has served as a council member involved in planning town celebrations, addressing specific concerns of citizens and as a water payment clerk.
Larsen points out that by following established guidelines provided by federal, state and local governments, the Sterling spring water project is now underway.
Larsen says she is civic minded and would like to continue to maintain the efficiency of Sterling’s business procedures in providing these essential services to the citizens.
By working together as youth and adults, she says improvements can be made to the park, softball field, playground equipment and everyone can feel like they have contributed to Sterling’s progress.