Four vye for three Manti city council seats

MANTI—Municipal Election ballots will be sent out to all registered voter beginning Oct. 15. In Manti, three four-year city council seats need to be filled. The four candidates who filed to fill those three seats are: Incumbent Gary E. Chidester, incumbent Darren R. Dyreng, Linda B. Christiansen and Jason Vernon.
Linda B. Christiansen
Linda B. Christiansen has resided in Manti for 25 years. She met and married her husband after graduating from Snow College and together they have raised three children and manage their family farm.
For the last 23 years, Christiansen has worked in Manti at the Sanpete County Courthouse in the Building and Zoning Office. During her career, she has received certification and licensing as a residential building and plumbing inspector, permit technician and notary public.
She feels her years of experience, knowledge and insight with growth will be a great asset to Manti City. Christiansen loves to be involved and to contribute to the community and has coached little league softball and basketball for many years.
Christiansen was a member of the Sanpete County Fairboard and commercial booth director and for 15 years with the face most people identify as the ticket lady for the county fair. She also serves as a county delegate.
Christiansen says she is hard working, experienced and fair. She wants to give back to the city that gave her a place to call home.