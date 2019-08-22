Free online small business loan course offered

SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to help small businesses receive the needed funds to start-up or support a business, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is providing a free online course on How to Prepare a Loan Package.
The self-paced course is designed to provide a basic overview of loan packaging. It is a practical program with real-world examples and helpful tips. The course is directed to small business owners who are interested in borrowing money to start, grow or expand their businesses.
The course uses worksheets, including a balance sheet, cash flow statement, income statement and SBA keyboard shortcuts. It is estimated to take 30 minutes to complete.
To access the course, visit https://www.sba.gov/course/how-prepare-loan-package/.