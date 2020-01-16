EPHRAIM— Ephraim Walmart Manager Blain Hardy presented a community grant check to newly-elected president of the Friends of Children’s Justice Center, Kristy Inglish on Jan. 7.
With a growing caseload, The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center appreciates the grant from Walmart and is grateful for all donations, whether in money, volunteered time or other gifts to keep the center going.
“People don’t usually realize that our budget only covers our maintenance and operation expenses,” says director Diane Keeler, “Other donations are necessary to provide education, comfort items like blankets and toys, partnering programs and site improvements. For example, we have a teeter-totter and slide but not quite enough play room outside.”
In its first eight years, the center has handled between 60 and 65 cases per year, giving children who are at risk a safe place to go, but this last year the center handled 99 cases.
“We are really excited that more and more people are getting the word that they don’t have to be afraid of using our services,” Keeler says. “We just need more awareness all the time.”