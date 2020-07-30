SANPETE COUNTY-The Sanpete County Fair has been canceled this year, but the traditional Fun on the Farm fair exhibit is continuing online.
The Fun on the Farm Summer Challenge began Monday, July 27. Follow Fun on the Farm on its Facebook page, facebook.com/FunontheFarmSanpete, as they “visit” the various buildings at Fun on the Farm by doing daily challenges.
Each challenge has points that can be earned toward winning one of the grand prizes.
Each building will have a Kahoot! Quiz and other fun activities. This is for all ages and those interested can join at any time. The summer challenge ends on Aug. 24 at midnight. Every Monday and Thursday, you will visit a new building at Fun on the Farm.
What you need to do:
1. Gather your team of 1 to 6 members, name your team and let us know in the comments or a message what your team name is. (This is the name that you will use/mention every time you complete a challenge.)
2. Follow and like the Fun on the Farm page to get notified of the daily challenges.
3. Complete the daily challenges, and, if asked to post something, do it as a reply on the challenge post.
4. Take advantage of any “extra credit” opportunities to get ahead of the other teams.
5. Be creative, have fun and learn more about farming.
We will keep track of your points and post leader board updates. Remember, all activities are due on Aug. 24; you can go back and do an activity that you missed as long as it is done before the deadline.
Keep watching for our daily challenges as we post them.