Fundraising concert, art auction to benefit Fossums set Dec. 16

FAIRVIEW— A Christmas Concert and art auction to benefit Eric and Claudia Fossum will be held Monday, Dec 16, at 6 p.m., at the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State, Fairview. This event is for ages eight and up. Admission is by donation at the door.
The event opens with an art auction featuring beautiful creations by many of North Sanpete’s finest artists. Following the auction, at 7 p.m., the concert features the Sanpete Valley Singers, bluegrass band Sara, Sue and the Longbottom Boys, dance by Excel Dance Company, vocals by the Spencer Cox Quartet and readings by Bryan Spencer.
Eric and Claudia Fossum are prominent members of the Fairview community and valued volunteers at the Fairview museum and with the North Bend Entertainers. Last Oct. 11, the Fossums were seriously injured in a tragic traffic accident near Mt. Pleasant.