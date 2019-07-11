FV Pioneer Days begins with sports, golf, lacing

FAIRVIEW — Two weeks of fun during Fairview Pioneer Days begins Friday, July 12 and continues through July 27. This week there will be volleyball, golf, horseshoes, basketball, Lace Days and a fun kid’s icebreaker activity.
Friday, July 12
First up is a fun evening of volleyball beginning at 5 p.m., at the Sports Park, 500 South 85 East, Fairview. All interested participants need to register in advance at Fairview City Hall, 85 South State, or call (435) 427-3858.
Saturday, July 13
Early in the morning, at 7:30 a.m., registration begins for the annual two-person scramble golf tournament. Tee-off is at 8 a.m., at Skyline Mountain Resort Golf Course, approximately 2.5 miles east and south of Fairview on the Mountainville Highway. To golf call the pro-shop (435) 427-9575.
That same day, at 5 p.m., horseshoes and 3-on-3 basketball games will be played at the Sports Park.
Lace Days, July 15-17
The annual Lace Days take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Fairview Museum of History and Art, 84 North 100 East. Visitors are encouraged to come and watch as intricate patterns are created with lace. Participants are encouraged to register in advance by calling the museum (435) 427-9216.
Thursday, July 18
The fun kid’s activities icebreaker begins at 7 p.m., and may include a watermelon bust, pie eating contest and games at the Fairview City Ball Park, 100 North 200 West.