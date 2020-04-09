Get a jump start on central Utah’s short growing season

Many Sanpete County residents woke up to snow on the second day of spring this year. By mid-morning the sun was out, and the snow was melting even while a blanket of mist hugged the ground. Many residents in the Sanpete Valley are avid gardeners. Settlers in the valley started from scratch, farming, ranching and working the land to put food on the table. Today the culture continues, with many residents growing vegetables, fruit and flowers to enrich their lives.
Sustainable living
Now more than ever folks bypass supermarket produce isles and grow their own vegetables. Organic gardening is a big focus for some who want to “live cleaner”. The new movement for sustainability in all aspects of our lives is a driver as well, as people try to become less dependent on store-bought items.
Extending growing
season
One of the challenges for gardeners in central Utah is the short growing season. Finding ways to mitigate that problem can be as easy as a sunny windowsill or as grand as a greenhouse.
Cold frames
Cold frames serve a variety of purposes. They keep early seedlings warmer, allowing earlier planting. Cold frames protect plants from strong winds and retain heat. Gardeners use coldframes to extend their gardening season—both in the autumn to protect plants for a few more weeks and in the spring to get a jumpstart on sowing seeds. Cold frames are also used to “harden off” seedlings that were started indoors.
Start seeds indoors
Start seeds indoors on a sunny windowsill. Small pots, perfect for windowsill gardening, can be recycled from last year’s bedding plants. Be creative. Small containers of any shape are useful for starting seeds. Check our “free stuff” in the classified section of the paper and find all kinds of ideas for containers. Even old teacups work, and how cute they look lined up on a windowsill!
Indoor, patio gardening
Indoor and patio gardening may be perfect for you if you don’t have an outdoor garden. No longer dedicated to just house plants, indoor gardens now feature tomatoes, peppers and herbs. These and other compact vegetable plants can be grown in containers in a bright indoor location or on the patio or deck, where they can be moved indoors when outdoor temperatures dip. Grow microgreens indoors all year long on flats that can be moved from a dark place to a sunny location once the seeds sprout.
Greenhouses
Greenhouses extend the growing season immensely, and in some cases provide a year-round environment for growing vegetables. Even citrus trees will thrive throughout the winter in some greenhouses. Early greens such as lettuce and spinach do well in cooler temperatures, so they thrive throughout most of the year in a greenhouse, while seedlings and vegetables can get a head start in the early spring
National garden
association
Check out The National Garden Associations on their web site at garden.org for a table of first and last frost dates for your zip code. The National Garden Association was started in 1971, and with over a million members, they are the largest social media website dedicated exclusively to gardening. Sign up for their free online weekly gardening newsletter, create a garden planting calendar and get all kinds of handy gardening tips.
Ready, set, go!
Spring is nipping at the heels of winter now, and gardeners are eager to get outdoors. Get started with these tips from the spruce on early gardening tasks
Prune perennials -The first task is removing and composting any dead annual plants that remained over winter. These will not return, and any self-seeders will already have done their job. If you didn’t prune back your perennials last fall, they’re probably looking pretty ugly as spring sets in. If you did leave your perennials standing last fall, once you start to see new growth at the base of the plants, it’s safe to begin removing winter mulch and pruning them down to ground level. If you left your ornamental grasses up for winter interest, you could cut them back as soon as you can get to them. You don’t need to wait for new growth. Cut grasses to within a few inches of the ground. They’ll come back up when they’re ready.
Weed and compost — Early spring is the time to take action against weeds with some pro-active work. Damp soil makes it much easier to pull young weed seedlings. Don’t try to compost weeds. They’ll come back to haunt you. Most everything else of what you clean up can go into your compost pile. It’s best to start a new pile in spring and leave your old pile to flip and use. Dispose of any plant material that shows signs of disease and any seed heads, weeds or otherwise, that could become a problem.
Divide and transplant — If you want to propagate or move your plants, spring is the ideal time to divide or transplant them. It’s amazing how quickly plants recover if you catch them early when the weather is still mild, and they’re raring to grow.
Codling moth
Take evasive action without chemicals – The Codling Moth is the most significant insect pest of apple and pear trees in North America. Damage is done by the larvae, which are cream-colored caterpillars that tunnel fruit and produce ‘wormy’ apples. If you have apple or pear trees now is the time to attach a Codling Moth Trap to protect your trees from these invasive pests. Scrape loose bark to remove overwintering cocoons. Instead of spraying you can make your own trap with corrugated cardboard. Band tree trunks tightly with corrugated cardboard strips (4- to 6-inches wide) to provide a site for larvae to spin their cocoons. Another strip several inches higher catches the insects that managed to evade the lower strip. Remove the strips every 3 months and burn them to destroy the insects. Replace with new strips.
The peach tree borer can completely girdle a peach, cherry or plum tree, killing it. Once the larvae move into the bark, they are difficult to manage. They’re most vulnerable at the surface before they chew their way into the tree’s bark and cambium layer. Borer treatment begins early in spring even before larvae become active. Probe the small insect holes in trunks near the soil line, with the point of a knife or stiff wire to crush larvae (and later pupae) beneath the bark. Begin spraying organic neem oil in the highest recommended concentrations around the crown of the tree and up the first six to 12 inches of the trunk when adults are anticipated. Saturate both bark and soil. The oil will disrupt the moths’ breeding cycle and discourage them from leaving eggs. It will also neutralize eggs that may already have been laid as well as penetrate the bark and inhibit development of larvae already in the tree. Spray twice a month throughout the breeding season which can last until September. Reapply after rains. Woodpeckers and other birds will reduce numbers by grabbing larvae on and under the bark. Encourage them by providing suitable habitat and not spraying harmful pesticides. Cedar chips and bark spread around the base of stone fruit trees is said to repel egg-laying adult moths.
So, don’t just sit there. Start your seeds, prune, weed, compost, divide and conquer and, most importantly, smile! Spring is here!