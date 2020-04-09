The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) is offering a bridge loan to Utah-based small businesses with 50 or fewer employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kevin Christensen, Sanpete County Economic Development director.

Loan amounts range from $5- $20,000 with 0 percent interest for up to a 60-month period. Loan amounts shall not exceed three months of demonstrated operating expenses. Loan payments are deferred for 12 months. Loan approval takes about a week.

For all the details, see: https://business.utah.gov/utah-leads-together-small-business-bridge-loan-program/.

Also, the recently passed CARES act will begin providing “forgivable” small business loans to cover payroll and other qualified expenses.

To get one of these loans, please visit a local bank or credit union that gives Small Business Administration loans, such as Zions, Cache Valley Bank, State Bank of Southern Utah, or Mountain America Credit Union.

