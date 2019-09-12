Governor Herbert supports Cox’s gubernatorial campaign

SALT LAKE CITY — The Cox for Governor campaign recently reported a donation from Utah Governor Gary Herbert, his first donation toward Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox’s bid to become Utah’s next governor.
The donation of $50,000 came from Gov. Herbert’s political action committee. Last January, the Governor also hosted the Lt. Gov.’s first fundraiser as lieutenant governor.
“Gov. Herbert has been an incredible mentor and friend and his ongoing support is extraordinary,” said Spencer Cox. “His steady leadership brought Utah out of the depths of the Great Recession and into the strongest economy in the nation. Now, as our state faces new opportunities, I am grateful for the governor’s confidence in me to lead us into the future.”
Since announcing his candidacy in May, more than 1,000 unique individuals have donated to Lt. Gov. Cox’s campaign, the largest number in state history for any Republican candidate for governor. Of those, 92 percent are $500 or less.
It was also announced that Ron Jibson will serve as finance chair for the Cox campaign.
“I’m eager to assist Spencer’s campaign any way I can to ensure he is Utah’s next governor,” Jibson said. “Instead of using his extensive business acumen and abilities for private gain, Spencer has committed his talents to public service and therefore does not have the ability to self-fund like other candidates may.”
“This campaign”, he says, “began exceeding grassroots fundraising expectations early on and we expect Utahns will continue to financially support his candidacy.”
Jibson recently retired as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questar Corporation, now Dominion Energy. During his 35-year career he served on various community boards, including Utah State University, Junior Achievement, United Way of Salt Lake, EDCUtah, Women’s Leadership Institute and the Salt Lake Chamber. He is currently a member of the Utah State Board of Regents.