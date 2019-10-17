Grammy award entertainer to present free show Oct. 23

FAIRVIEW — Bill Harley, one of the nations most loved modern day troubadour/storytellers will perform Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., at the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State, Fairview. Admission is free.
A two-time Grammy winner, Harley is vibrant, outrageous, unpredictable and genuine with songs and stories about growing up, schooling and what it is to be human—our connections with one another and with the planet we share.
Best known for his work with children and families, his ability to navigate through a confusing world with humor and wisdom is evident in his masterful storytelling, singing, recordings and books.