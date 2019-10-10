Granary Arts presents new exhibitions

This still shot from Lisa McCarty’s Photosite Array is just one-of-three new exhibits on display at Granary Arts beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16, thru Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The public is welcome attend the artists reception from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the gallery, 86 North Main Street, Ephraim. Normal gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday thru Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Granary Arts)