EPHRAIM—Three new exhibits will open Wednesday, Feb. 12 and showcased with an opening reception Friday, Feb. 28, from 6-8 p.m., at Granary Arts gallery, 86 North Main Street, Ephraim. Open hours are Wednesday – Saturday, 11-5 p.m. Admission is free.
The main gallery will feature “The Rhizome Remains” by Kari Laine from Feb. 12-May 2. The upper gallery will feature “Tingoi” by Adama Delphine Fawundu from Feb. 12-May 2. The CCA Christensen Gallery will feature “Honor and Dissonance” by Jan Andrews, from Feb. 12-Mar. 20.
The Rhizome Remains
Created by Kari Laine and curated by J. Sybylla Smith, The Rhizome Remains is inspired by the botanical term “rhizome” and its philosophical counterpart, which suggest that all things are connected.
Laine’s exhibition hints at a hope for the future. People are all entangled; past and present, inanimate and organic, invisible and visible. Each aspect of the environment has a lesson to impart.
This work amplifies this agency and honors the wisdom still emanating from these muted voices. Although energy cannot be created or destroyed, vibrant energy of any sort has a life span. Human activity holds a sacred key.
The daily choices people make about how they live are currently the major force in determining the livability of the planet which sustains them. The past unlocks mystery and beckons people to listen and observe.
The glass-plate photographs in this series are made using a methodical, yet unpredictable, process—an apt metaphor for the lessons that inanimate objects and no-longer living creatures can impart.
For more information about the artist, visit www.karilaine.com.
Tingoi
Created by Adama Delphine Fawundu and curated by J. Sybylla Smith in Tingoi, West African deities shape-shift, defy time and elude human form. Embodied through art forms including dance, music, painting and sculpture their powers are transmitted by stories.
As the only child in her immediate family born in America, Fawundu’s connection to Sierra Leone is through stories told by her parents. Her Mende father and Krio mother were raised Catholic in the British colony, Sierra Leone.
In their stories of everyday life, she heard mystical stories of medicine men, Bondo Nomoli’s (masked beings), and Mami Wata – an omnipotent yet elusive water goddess. Fawundu’s memories inform her latest work where she manifests conversations between multiple African deities and the forceful extraction of her people due to slavery.
These photo-based multi- media works honor the Mende river goddess, Tingoi, the quintessence of beauty. Tingoi expands human imagination to hold all the beauty the world contains.
Fawundu understands deities travel through space and time to inhabit a true world beyond human access. She creates various iterations of these beings as they interfere, intersect and confront current and past social and cultural realities.
Natural elements including hair, textiles and cowrie shells are integral and powerful conduits in her work. Masks, a form of self-preservation throughout the violent histories of Colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade, are prevalent in her practice.
Fawundu unfolds the layers of the stories she knows to create new ones. She reimagines, reenacts and recreates Afro futurist identities representing a new narrative, and honoring the complex history of the African Diaspora.
For more information about the artist, visit www.delphinefawundu.com.
Honor and Dissonance
Jan Andrews has been making films for 37 years and her work is deeply formed by her research and training as an anthropologist, and her travels abroad. This exhibition features two films created 14 years apart, both exploring the delicate landscape of mental states.
In Suspect Terrain is an experimental meditation on amnesia and schizophrenia, examining the injured brain and how it reacts to shattered memory, and complete loss of memory.
The film is based on two friends of the filmmaker who suffered from these conditions, and involves the collaboration of dancers (Gary Vlasic and Linda Smith) to interpret the dissonance in their lives.
Kamikazi (Divine Wind) is an experimental video based on a booklet the Japanese government gave to young men selected to fly planes into enemy ships during World War II. The booklet instructed them how to die with honor for the empire.
About Granary Arts
Granary Arts is supported in part by Utah Arts and Museums, with funding from the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Stewart Family Foundation, and generous support from Ephraim City.
For more information, visit www.granaryarts.org.