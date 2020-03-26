GVH named a top 100 critical access hospital

GUNNISON– Gunnison Valley Hospital (GVH) has again been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the United States by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
“Rural communities here in central Utah have access to high-quality healthcare, with skilled and dedicated providers’ right in their backyard,” said Mark Dalley, hospital administrator at Gunnison Valley Hospital.
“Gunnison Valley Hospital is proud to not only be recognized as a Top 100 CAH, but to be joined on the list by other rural Utah hospitals including Sanpete Valley Hospital and Kane County Hospital. We are united in our commitment to providing excellent healthcare within our local communities.”
Gunnison Valley Hospital scored in the top 100 of CAHs based on the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®. Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.
Now in its tenth year, the Hospital Strength INDEX evaluates 50 rural indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength to determine an overall score for each hospital.
The eight pillars are inpatient market share, outpatient market share, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspective and financial stability. Hospitals recognized as Top 100 facilities had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all rural and community hospitals nationally.
“The Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality better outcomes and better patient satisfaction,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The list of this year’s Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, as well as the 2020 INDEX methodology, can be found online at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
About GVH
Gunnison Valley Hospital (GVH) is a critical access hospital that provides personalized care and cutting-edge technology, while still preserving its roots in the community.
The hospital offers a variety of medical services, including acute inpatient care, surgery, ambulance and emergency medicine, respiratory therapy, laboratory, labor and delivery, physical therapy, advanced diagnostic imaging, home health and hospice care, and visiting specialists.
For more information, visit www.gvhospital.org.