GVH nurse receives COVID-19 preparedness award

GUNNISON — Gunnison Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer Brenda Bartholomew has once again been recognized for providing outstanding healthcare. The Utah Office of Primary Care and Rural Health has awarded Bartholomew with the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Award for her outstanding efforts over the past six months in guiding the hospital through the pandemic.
“Brenda has done a remarkable job in preparing the hospital for COVID response,” said Greg Rosenvall, director of rural hospital improvement at the Utah Hospital Association. “In addition, her efforts to lead a group of chief nursing officers in nine other rural Utah hospitals to discuss ongoing COVID response issues and to collaborate with ideas and new information are critical during these unprecedented times.”
With Bartholomew’s guidance, Gunnison Valley Hospital started preparing in earnest for a COVID-19 outbreak in early February. Immediately measures were put in place to help keep the patients and staff safe and healthy, including, working closely with the Utah Department of Health and Central Utah Department of Health to share information, monitor the status of the disease, and get ready for the expected spread of the virus in Utah.
“Both before and during this pandemic, Brenda has never lost sight of the hospital’s mission and has remained committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction each and every day,” said Mark Dalley, hospital administrator at Gunnison Valley Hospital. “She puts one hundred percent into everything she does, and the patients and employees are grateful to have her at the hospital.”