MT. PLEASANT — It’s time to prepare now to attend the Halloween Bash returning to Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center, 74 East Main; and next door at the Mt. Pleasant City Library, 24 East Main.
Activities will include a Halloween swim party, ghoul carnival, trunk-or-treat, costume and car décor contests, ghoul crew royalty, haunted library, costume exchange, a free Halloween dance, games, prizes and fun.
Swim party
Discounted swimming will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at which time the pool will close during the Ghoul Carnival then reopen from 6-9 p.m. Note that no Halloween make-up will be allowed in the pool.
Costume Exchange
Those who don’t have a costume can come to the costume exchange at the Mt. Pleasant Library, 24 East Main. It will begin at 12 noon, and continue until 6 p.m., or until costumes run out.
Ghoul carnival
The Ghoul Carnival returns complete with food, games and fun from 3-6 p.m., on the splash pad at the Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center. Tickets will be on sale at the entry.
Haunted Library
The Mt. Pleasant City Library is haunted and will be open from 3-6 p.m., for those daring enough to wander the halls. Tickets for entry will be available at the Ghoul Carnival.
Trunk-or-Treat
Trunk-or-Treat will begin at 3 p.m., all cars, even those participating in the decoration contest need to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m. Cars may then leave by 4:15 p.m.
Car Décor Contest
Cars decorated for Halloween will be judged and prizes awarded. All decorated cars must arrive by 2:30 p.m., and then register onsite for the contest. There is limited space available so arrive early.
Costume contest
Plan to arrive in Halloween wear for the costume contest. Judging begins at 4 p.m., and prizes will be awarded. Age group categories are as follows: Under age five, first-sixth grade, seventh-12th grade, individual and group.
Ghoul Crew Royalty
The Ghoul Crew Royalty will be chosen by city staff. To enter the contest, create a one page paper or drawing of what Halloween means to you. Then submit the entry to Mt. Pleasant City Hall or the Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center by Thursday, Oct. 24. Be sure to include personal name and contact information. All entries will be judged and a Ghoul Crew Royalty will be crowned at the event.
Halloween dance
All sixth through eighth grade students are encouraged to come in costume for the free outdoor dance from 8-10 p.m., on the splash pad at the Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center complete with lights and fun music.
For more information, call Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center at (435) 426-1333.