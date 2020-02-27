SALT LAKE CITY – Henry De Groff, an art student at North Sanpete High School, was announced as one-of-20 student winners to receive a scholarship award on Feb. 12 in the Sixth Annual Utah Senate Art Contest at the Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City.
All of the winners were recognized on the Senate Floor as Senator Kathleen Riebe read the names of the winners during morning floor time in the Senate chamber. Senate President J. Stuart Adams, his wife Susan Adams, Sen. Ann Millner, Sen. Riebe, Sen. Deidre Henderson and two professional judges selected 20 winners for the exhibition.
With no designated theme, the students in grades 9-12 from around the state were encouraged to use their creativity, and the variety of work received for the contest was superb.
Over 200 unique, personal works of art were submitted that depicted many different subjects ranging from Native Americans to women’s suffrage to landscapes.
De Groff was the only winner selected from a Sanpete County school. His submitted creation is entitled “19th Century Train with Cascade Mountain.” He received a $500 scholarship award deposited in a My529 account, Utah educational savings plan.
All of the artwork is on display in the halls on the third floor of the Utah State Capitol building until the end of the legislative session.
The competition is sponsored by Senate President Adams and the Utah State Senate. It is made possible because of the support My529, the Division of Arts and Museums in the Department of Heritage and Arts, as well as the generous donations from Art Works for Kids, Comcast, Key Bank, Zions Bank and The Lockhart Group.