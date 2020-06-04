Hideaway Valley scene of Sanpete homicide

MANTI--The death of a 73-year-old man, Joseph Vallejo, is being investigated by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office after emergency dispatchers received a call about 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 1.
The call came from a man who identified himself as, Michael Hartnell, 32, who said he had killed someone and wanted to turn himself in to authorities.
Officers responded to the Hideaway Valley area and located the caller at a Cobble Ridge Road residence.
Hartwell was arrested and transported to the Sanpete County Jail to be booked on the charge of murder.