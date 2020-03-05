High nitrate level reported in Moroni City water

MORONI—Moroni City announced that there is an unsafe level of nitrate B in the city water system in Moroni Feb. 26, and has advised that residents should not give city tap water to any infants under six months of age or use it to make infant formula.
Until this issue is resolved, bottled water will be available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Moroni City Community Center, 80 South 200 West.
Due to a mechanical failure to one-of-two water sources serving Moroni City the city water has an excessive amount of nitrate in it. According to a notice posted by Moroni City, the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level (MCL) is 10 parts per milligram.
What to do
1.) Do not give the water to infants. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die.
Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. Blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin. Symptoms in infants can develop rapidly, with health deteriorating over a period of days. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately.
2.) Water, juice and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with the city tap water. Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice.
3.) Do not boil the water. Boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.
4.) Adults and children older than six months can drink the tap water. Nitrate is a concern for infants because they can’t process nitrates in the same way adults can. However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult a doctor.
What is being done
Nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial or agricultural sources, septic systems and run-off. Moroni City is working with state and county agencies to correct the problem and will make an announcement when the amount of nitrate is again below the limit and safe for infants.
The city is working around the clock to repair the broken source. Prior to ending the “Do not drink” order, Moroni City will take water samples to ensure the drinking water meets state and federal health standards.
For more information, call Moroni City Hall at (435) 436-8359 or call the Utah Division of Drinking Water at (801) 560-8456.