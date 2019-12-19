WASHINGTON, DC— Alarms.org recently released a holiday crime report that details the states most (and least) affected by crime during the holiday season.
The report combines variables to calculate crime scores for each state in an attempt to inform homeowners of potential dangers during the most festive and shopping-filled time of the year, while also providing preventative tips to mitigate risks at every turn.
The five worst states for holiday crime are as follows:
1. Florida; 2. New Mexico; 3. Louisiana; 4. Texas; and 5. Utah.
To see the full report – including the five least affected states, revealing crime scores, a graphical U.S. heat map, crime prevention tips and more, visit https://www.alarms.org/holiday-crime-rankings-by-state/.
Crime tends to trend upwards during the final months of the year, which goes hand-in-hand with the increase in shopping, gift-hunting and cash flow for most consumers. Therefore, regardless of the state or region, prevention and precaution should be taken by all to ensure the safest holiday season possible.
Lastly, the Holiday Crime Report consists of crime scores that were calculated by assessing, per capita, arrests throughout the year (particularly during November and December), gun ownership, poverty rate and urbanization rate.
