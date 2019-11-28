Holiday Music Spectacular with Brooke set Dec. 5

EPHRAIM— Snow College, Horne School of Music and Cache Valley Bank present a wonderful Holiday Music Spectacular starring recording artist Jonatha Brooke with the Horne School of Music Choirs and Studio Orchestra in concert Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m., in the Jorgenson Concert Hall, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 150 College Ave., Ephraim. Tickets available online at www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7478.
About Brooke
Jonatha Brooke has been writing songs, making records and touring since the early 90s. After four major label releases, she started her own independent label, Bad Dog Records in 1999, and since then has released several albums.
Recently, she has co-written songs with Katy Perry and with The Courtyard Hounds. Brooke has also written for three Disney films and several television shows, including the theme song for Joss Whedon’s, Dollhouse.
For about three years, Brooke took a touring hiatus to write and develop a one-woman play, My Mother Has 4 Noses. It is a mother-daughter love story about her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease. It played for 10 weeks at the Duke Theater on 42nd Street to rave reviews.
More recently, in 2016, she produced her 12th studio album, “Midnight. Hallelujah.” Brooke’s welcome return to national touring boasts album-release concerts, theatrical appearances and outreach.