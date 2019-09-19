Hooves N’ Hide Roughstock Challenge set Sept. 21

MT. PLEASANT — Rodeo fans, the season is not over, join in for a night full of fun action packed rodeo Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., at the Cleone Peterson Eccles Equestrian Center and ConToy Arena, 1000 South 955 West, Mt. Pleasant. Tickets available at the gate, children eight and under get in free. Concessions will be available.
Organized by Hootchy Brewer, the Hooves N’ Hide Roughstock Challenge is an edge of the seat, hold on to a hat, family friendly event that was created to show this great community pure joy with the roughstock events of rodeo.
Hootchy was born with a passion for rodeo and a year ago decided to host an event to showcase rodeos finest roughstock riding in a man vs beast thriller that includes the classic event of saddle bronc, exciting action of ranch bronc and of course the crowd favorite, bull riding.
With the support of family and friends, Hootchy is excited to present Hooves N’ Hide featuring some of the best stock around by Rockin’ B Rodeo Company and Trapp Bucking Horses. The competition riders will surely bring a smile to all. In addition, there will be a calf chase for children 12 and under.
For more information, call Hootchy Brewer at (435) 262-9270. See y’all there!