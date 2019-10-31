GUNNISON—Babies born at Gunnison Valley Hospital are as follows:
Oct. 18
A girl, Ellisia Jane Hull, was born to Josh and Mindy Hull, Centerfield. She weighed six pounds and five ounces.
A girl, Harper Sonia Sanders, was born to Bryan and Jackie Sanders, Manti. She weighed five pounds and 13 ounces.
Oct. 20
A girl, Everly Grace Taysom, was born to Derick and Leslie Taysom, Gunnison. She weighed five pounds and four ounces.
Oct. 21
A boy, Kruze Wendell Mason, was born to Weston and Lindsay Mason, Aurora. He weighed seven pounds.