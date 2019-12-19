Hospital Births Dec 19, 2019 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GUNNISON—Babies born at Gunnison Valley Hospital are as follows: Dec. 8 A boy, Cash Randel Nielson, was born to Jake and Bree Nielson, Centerfield. He weighed seven pounds nine ounces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jake Baby Gunnison Valley Hospital Hospital Birth Boy Centerfield Weigh See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Contact Us: Subscriptions and Delivery Service: 801-375-5103 • News and Advertising: 435-462-2134 • Email: pyramid@heraldextra.com