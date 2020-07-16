GUNNISON—Babies born at Gunnison Valley Hospital are as follows:
A boy, Archer Redge Frandsen, was born to Ryan and Dakota Frandsen of Gunnison on May 28. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.
A girl, Demzli Chris Higham, was born to Whitney and Cari Higham of Gunnison on June 19. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.
A girl, Lavender Bee Brown, was born to Samuel and Emily Brown of Centerfield on June 22. She weighed 9 pounds 13 ounces.
A girl, Makenna Mae Sorensen, was born to Lee and Lindsey Sorensen of Centerfield on June 28. She weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces.
A girl, Tylar Rae Russell, was born to Chansey Caldwell and Bret Russell of Gunnison on July 2. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.
A girl, Scarlett Queen Quinn, was born to Desuree Allen and Brent Quinn of Gunnison on July 3. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.