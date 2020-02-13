GUNNISON—Babies born at Gunnison Valley Hospital are as follows:
Jan. 28
A girl, Gracilynn Ann Balch, was born to Emily Edwards and Blake Balch, Centerfield. She weighed seven pounds two ounces.
A boy, Maverick Kade Earl, was born to Drew and Amber Earl, Gunnison. He weighed seven pounds 11 ounces.
Jan. 30
A girl, Iyla Ranee Taylor, was born to Dillon and Shyanne Taylor, Gunnison. She weighed eight pounds three ounces.
Feb. 2
A boy, Baylor LeeRoy Childs, was born to Landon and Regan Childs, Centerfield. He weighed eight pounds two ounces.