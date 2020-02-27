GUNNISON—Babies born at Gunnison Valley Hospital Birth are as follows:
Jan. 30
A girl was born to Dillon and Shyanne Taylor, Gunnison. She weighed eight pounds three ounces.
Feb. 2
A boy, Baylor LeeRoy Childs, was born to Landon and Regan Childs, Centerfield. He weighed eight pounds two ounces.
Feb. 7
A boy, Sylus Edward Dietzold, was born to Fredrick and Alexandra Dietzold, Manti. He weighed eight pounds two ounces.
A boy, Taos Lane Coates, was born to Zachary and Mindy Coates, Gunnison. He weighed seven pounds 10 ounces.