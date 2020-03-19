How to submit news, other announcements

MT. PLEASANT— The Pyramid, which has been sharing news since 1890, invites the public to submit story ideas, press releases and photos for publication in the paper. Items must be received by noon each Monday to be included in that week’s edition of The Pyramid. News items run free of charge.
Letters to the editor are welcome, but must include the writer’s name, address and phone number, but address and phone number will not be printed unless requested. Anonymous letters will not be published.
Announcements about life events, such as a wedding, mission call, anniversary, milestone birthday, or obituary, will be published with a photo for a small fee:
Wedding or anniversary: $15
Missionary: $10
Milestone birthday: $10
Obituary: $35
Eagle Scout: Free.
Religious award: Free.
Legal Notice: $1.80 per line per week.
Classified ad: $5 for first week (10 lines) and $2 for each additional line. $1 for each additional week. Bolding is 50¢ per word. Classifieds must be paid in advance and automatically run in both The Pyramid and Pyramid Shopper.
All ads and articles will be printed in color with no additional charge for color.
For all submissions, send email to: pyramid@heraldextra.com or call (435) 462-2134. Payments may be made with credit card over the phone.
To purchase a display ad in The Pyramid or Pyramid Shopper, contact Ken Hansen at (801) 691-4985, send email to khansen@heraldextra.com, or visit or call The Pyramid at (435) 462-2134, 86 West Main, Mt. Pleasant.