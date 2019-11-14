SALT LAKE CITY — The newly created Utah World War II Memorial Commission invites all Utahns to complete a brief survey to help plan a memorial to honor those who contributed to the World War II effort. The survey can be found online at http://bit.ly/UtahWW2.
It includes five questions and will only take a few minutes to complete. It will remain open until early December. “The memorial will recognize those who fought overseas and those who sacrificed here at home,” said Don Hartley, director of the Utah Division of State History.
Sponsored by Representative Jennifer Dailey-Provost and Senator Kirk Cullimore, the Utah Legislature created the World War II Memorial Commission in 2019. Its purposes are to identify potential sites for a memorial, gather information about design elements of a memorial, and drafting a robust process of “next steps.”
The following are Commission members:
Commander Marti Bigbie, American Legion; Sen. Kirk Cullimore, Utah Senate; Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, Utah House; Jerry Estes, Disabled American Veterans; Rep. Stephen Handy, Utah House; Gary Harter, Utah Dept. of Veterans & Military Affairs; Don Hartley, Utah Division of State History; and Dennis Howland, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
While some have suggested the Utah State Capitol as a potential location, the Capitol Preservation Board is currently not accepting any proposals for new monuments or markers at the complex.
No new memorial can be built on the Capitol grounds before 2104, which will allow future generations to have the room for additional monuments.
“Do you have any suggestions for how the memorial should be designed? What do you hope the memorial captures? Our intent is to recognize all Utahns who contributed to the World War II effort. Please complete the survey and encourage others to do so,” Hartley said.