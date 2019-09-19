Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital gives helmets to trail riders

MT. PLEASANT — Intermountain caregivers with the trauma team at Sanpete Valley Hospital were at Skyline Drive All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trail, on top of Fairview Canyon, and the Yearns Pond ATV trail in Manti Canyon, on Labor Day weekend, handing out ATV helmets to all those who weren’t wearing one. This was done as part of their “Have a Head? Wear a Helmet!” ATV safety campaign.
Hospital workers kindly stopped riders who were not wearing a helmet, no matter the age, and gave away the helmets right then free of charge. The total ATV helmets that were given away throughout this campaign has been approximately 150.
The ATV helmets were donated by Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital. In 2018, about 31 percent of ATV accidents in Sanpete County were severely critical, and 68 percent of riders in those accidents were not wearing a helmet.
Aaron Wood, Sanpete Valley Hospital administrator, said “Our primary goal in donating these ATV helmets is to reinforce how critical it is to wear a helmet. No matter why you’re riding, work, family, recreation, you should be wearing a helmet at all times while on an ATV.”
Sanpete Valley Hospital and the Utah Division of Natural Recourses also offered two ATV safety courses this summer in Sanpete County to the public, free of charge, as part of the safety campaign.
According to Utah ATV Laws and Safety Regulations, every rider should be certified, and it is the law for children under 16 years old or without a driver’s license to be certified. At the end of each course Sanpete Valley Hospital gave each child that participated in the course a free ATV helmet.
“My goal with this campaign is to teach kids how to appropriately ride ATVs and be safe; along with reminding all riders to wear a helmet,” said Trina Johnson, Sanpete Valley Hospital Trauma Coordinator.
Johnson said, “We want to thank the Division of Natural Recourses for their donation of time to our community, and encourage everyone to be safe by not riding beyond your skill level, and make sure that the right amount of riders, as well as age and size for the vehicle, are being observed.”