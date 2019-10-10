Internet safety guide available, states graded

SALT LAKE CITY — As school is back in session and while parents and teachers do all they can to help students this school year, the company, SafeWise, is highlighting the importance of safe internet usage this year.
SafeWise has created a comprehensive guide detailing the top online threats for kids, how to deal with cyberbullying and online predators, as well as individual grades for each state in America based on measures taken to keep kids safe online.
SafeWise’s guide
Navigating the web can be a daunting task for anyone, but it can be especially harrowing for children. With so many different wormholes to dive down, how do parents know how to keep kids from entering into the inappropriate side of the internet?
With increased access to smart technology, it is now possible for kids to search through billions of websites with just one click. While there are amazing opportunities to use this power for learning and enrichment, it also possesses the ability to expose children to real-life dangers.
For this reason, it is essential that younger generations are equipped with the knowledge necessary to navigate this potentially scary world. The SafeWise guide does this by showcasing efforts that can be done by child and parent to make sure that there is a full system of support.
Here’s a link to the full report: https://www.safewise.com/resources/internet-safety-kids/.
State safety grades
Here’s how each individual state was graded by SafeWise based on their current measures in place to protect kids online:
A- Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah;
B- Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Vermont;
C- Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia;
D- Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
About SafeWise
SafeWise is a nationally recognized safety and security brand with a focus on providing the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about personal and community safety. SafeWise hopes that by demystifying security, communities can be empowered to become safe havens.
For more information, visit https://www.safewise.com/.