It’s time to strut that talent, Fairview Idol style

FAIRVIEW — Pioneer Days in Fairview provides many activities and fun events. One of those is the annual Fairview Idol talent contest. This year it will again take place on Pioneer Day, July 24, at 1 p.m., indoors, on the stage in the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State Street, Fairview.
To compete, an application must be completed, a small fee paid and the entry turned in by Friday, July 19. There are categories for ages 0-12, 13-17 and 18 plus. There is also a competition category for ensembles.
Winners will receive $100 for singles and $300 for an ensemble. So either plan to compete as an individual or get a group organized and submit an entry.
The entry application can be found on the Fairview City webpage at http://fairviewcity.com/cms/park-and-recreation/fairview-idol-registration/ or send email to Jenny Cox at jlac21000@yahoo.com or call (435) 469-1535.